ANGOLA — Justin W. White, 33, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 600E, Fremont, was arrested on Monday in the 5000 block of North C.R. 600E on a misdemeanor charge of battery. He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
Police blotter
