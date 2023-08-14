ANGOLA — A rural Angola man was arrested Friday afternoon for Level 3 felony child molesting.
Brian K. McKale, 50, was arrested in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in either late November 2022 or early December 2022 in a residence on C.R. 300N in rural Angola.
A probable cause affidavit filed in court said McKale had a 5-year-old girl perform oral sex on him in a bedroom of the residence.
Using DNA testing, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department investigators were able to match McKale with seminal fluid collected from the floor of the bedroom where the incident allegedly occurred.
After an interview with the victim, police had reason to believe there would be evidence of the incident contained in bodily fluids that were on the floor of a bedroom in the residence where the interaction occurred, court records said.
Police obtained a search warrant and when no one answered on Dec. 5, they broke down a door to gain entrance. Police also had to break down the bedroom door where they needed collect evidence.
Detective Chris Emerick, being trained in sexual crimes investigations, located what appeared to be a stain from bodily fluid on the floor and collected a sample by cutting the carpet.
Also, clothing the girl had been wearing at the time of the incident was also removed from the residence, but detectives later learned that it had been washed.
The carpet sample and clothing was sent to the Indiana State Police Crime Labortory along with a DNA swab collected from McKale via a search warrant in December.
Material from the carpet sample provided a positive match with McKale’s DNA, said a report provided to Detective Jordon Trippe on July 17.
McKale, on the advice of his attorney, has not submitted to an interview with police.
McKale was to have an initial hearing Monday afternoon. A no-contact order has been put in place between him and the 5-year-old girl.
If found guilty, McKale faces between 3-16 years in prison.
The case has been assigned to Steuben Superior Court.
Bail in McKale’s initial hearing on Monday was set at $25,000.
There wasn’t an attorney listed to represent McKale in court documents.
