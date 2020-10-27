ANGOLA — A Steuben County man was arraigned Monday on a Level 3 felony charge of rape.
Dallas L. Julow, 55, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, was arrested Saturday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest. A Level 3 felony carries up to a 16-year prison sentence.
Julow remained in Steuben County Jail Monday afternoon pending a $25,000 bond. Public defender Anthony Kraus was appointed to the case, which is set for a pretrial conference Jan. 4 in Steuben Superior Court. A jury trial is on the court calendar for March 11.
If Julow is able to post bond, he is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim, who is also his wife.
She is 29 years old and severely disabled. According to court documents, her social and emotional capabilities are comparable to that of a 5-year-old.
In an interview with Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Austin Rowlands, Julow said he is in love with the alleged victim and that they have a sexual relationship. When she became pregnant, Julow married her, say court documents. A marriage license confirms the union on May 29.
The baby was lost due to a miscarriage, say court documents, though Julow told Rowlands they were trying to have another child.
Psychometric data about the alleged victim was garnered from the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. She had been a victim of a crime in Allen County, and Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge provided documentation showing that the alleged victim has an IQ of 40 and communication skills of a 3-year-old.
