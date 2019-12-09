ANGOLA — Angola High School and Middle School bands want to share Christmas cheer to top off a great semester.
The winter concert is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Angola High School auditorium. An international selection of holiday tunes will be performed by seventh- and eighth-grade musicians along with the high school band.
“You’ll hear different holiday celebrations from around the world,” said band director Andrew Keiser.
The concert is free.
The next day, band and choir members from the high school will branch out into Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary schools, sharing the holiday music with future middle schoolers.
A select number of Angola Middle School students and AHS ninth-graders participated in the Indiana Bandmasters Association All-Region Band Nov. 17. Nominated by Keiser, they were selected for the honor band for their drive and musicianship.
The following week, a handful of Angola sophomores through seniors were chosen for the All-District Band, overseen by Tom Cox, director of bands at Goshen Community Schools.
“It’s always a great experience for them to work with other people from area schools,” said Keiser. Along with seeing a different director at the helm, they get to rub elbows with the other top musicians from area schools.
They are the students that excel at their instruments and put in extra time out of school with their music, said Keiser. They are the students that likely will assume leadership positions in the band, he said.
Angola High School and Middle School provide year-long band programs and have been consistently recognized for their comprehensive offerings by the Indiana State School Music Association.
