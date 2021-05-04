ANGOLA — Neighbors are organizing against a proposed development on about 19 acres of woods that lies between Crooked and Jimmerson lakes in rural Angola.
The proposed development, Bonebend Hollow, would consist of nine lots on a little more than 18 acres of ground off the west side of C.R. 425W, north of Orland Road.
The proposal goes before the Steuben County Plan Commission today at 7 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Neighboring property owner Jim Slabaugh said he and his neighbors have been trying to preserve the area as a wildlife habitat.
“I’m in the business of development. I’m about that, but this is a wildlife habitat,” said Slabaugh, owner of Diggin and Dozin, an excavating business.
Slabaugh owns land north of the proposed development. Slabaugh owns 43 acres of ground, with eight under contract for sale.
Other neighbors, Slabaugh said, also are leaving their land undeveloped in order to attract wildlife.
Much of the surrounding area is comprised of wooded land. On the proposed development, there is one identified wetland.
Bondbend Hollow is being developed by Everett and Roxanne Bone and ERJ Holdings LLC, which was formed in March and is located in Decatur. Efforts to contact the Bones and ERJ were not successful.
