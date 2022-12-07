Four people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Tuesday by law enforcement officers.
• James A. Keiner Jr., 55, of the 600 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 2300 block of Orland Road on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• James A. McCulloch, 57, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 300W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony fraud.
• Lawrence E. Patton II, 65, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Jessie R. Peterson, 63, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernaila.
