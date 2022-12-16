ORLAND — Orland residents raised concerns Monday that a man was living in a shed that was in the town's jurisdictional area.
“We’re confident that the structure is unpermitted,” said one of the residents, who refused to be identified by his name.
The resident said that he did not know for how long the structure could have been used for housing purposes, but they were concerned that the new structure did not meet the restrictions of the subdivision.
In addition, he said that it was impossible to tell whether there was just one person inhabiting the structure, as there have been a few people coming and leaving it.
Orland Town Council member Robin Sears said she wasn't aware of any violation being committed. She said that person got what was called a location permit from Orland, and that was a document that was dealing with the location of the structure.
She said that the town only determined general characteristics, such as the position of the property and the height of the building. Orland Town Clerk April Sanders said that the town only requested information that was needed to determine the compliance of the request with town zoning.
“And he met all of these for us, that’s just the first step, then you go on to the other agencies,” Sears continued. “We are just the starting point.”
She mentioned, however, that the information on the documents the resident who constructed a shack on his premises gave to the town of Orland and the information on the documents they submitted to the Steuben County to receive their permit differed.
“I did have problems with that,” said Sears. “The first one or two that he came to the town office with did not match what he was taking to the Health Department.”
Sears said that the resident in question finally did match everything up, and that was how he was allowed to go forward.
However, Sears said, in her understanding the shack was not livable because it did not have plumbing, but that was not part of the town permit, but part of the county permits. She mentioned that the town was starting communication with the county on that particular question.
The same resident mentioned that one of the property owners in the same area was thought to be operating a commercial industrial business from his residential property, or at least storing a lot of non-residential construction and commercial material on the property.
“There's also been a concern expressed by a lot of the citizens of the subdivision that it's turning into an eyesore,” said the resident.
He said that that situation existed for some time, but in the second and third quarter of 2022, it has gotten significantly worse.
Sears said she had not seen that location yet, and the procedure was that the town officials should first go see the situation, and see if any town ordinances are violated.
