ANGOLA — Steuben County saw a somewhat sizeable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases this past week, reports the Steuben County Health Department.
Of the increase, which was 163 positive cases over the previous week, only three were breakthrough cases, meaning people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus yet contracted it.
“Steuben County has had a cumulative total of 5,148 COVID-19 positive cases, and 71 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 4860 considered recovered from COVID-19,” said Alicia Walsh, Steuben County Health Department administrator.
The 71 deaths were unchanged from last week.
“The Indiana Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 10.9% for Steuben County,” Walsh said. “The Indiana Department of Health has also released that Steuben County has a composite score of 2.5 with an advisory color of orange.”
There were 212 breakthrough cases last week and 215 cases identified total this week.
Of the new cases, the breakthrough represents 1.8% of the total 163 new cases. Breakthrough cases represent 4.1% of the overall total of 5,148 cases in Steuben County.
Overall, the 20-29 age category makes up the most number of cases in Steuben County at 862. Second is the 50-59 age category. They are the only two that are above the 800 cases plateau.
Three institutions in Angola are offering COVID-19 testing, including:
• Cameron Respiratory Clinic, 1381 N. Wayne St, 667-5633
• CVS Pharmacy, 700 N. Wayne St., 665-2106
• Steuben County Community Testing, 501 S. John St.
There are several locations in Angola that are administering COVID-19 vaccines; you may contact any of the below businesses or visit ourshot.in.gov, to schedule an appointment:
• Steuben County Health Department, 668-100, ext. 1500
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, 667-5622
• CVS, 700 N. Wayne St., 665-2106
• Meijer, 2990 N. Wayne St., 668-1110
• Walmart, 2016 N. Wayne St., 665-7033
• Walgreens, 2012 N. Wayne St., 665-5560
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.