ANGOLA — Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson has been authorized to seek a Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services grant that could fund three new deputies.
The Steuben County Council approved authorizing Robinson to apply for the grant on Tuesday on a 6-1 vote. The Steuben County Board of Commissioners gave its approval to the request last week. The council and commissioners must sign off on the grant application from the sheriff.
The grant will pay $375,000 for three deputies over three years with the county committing to keeping the officers a fourth year. The grant pays $125,000 a year. The county would have to pay $103,000 a year for salary and benefits for the three officers; deputies make $50,000 a year plus the county pays about $23,000 a year apiece in benefits.
“That would be the best case scenario,” Robinson said.
Officials acknowledged the deputies will probably become permanent after the four-year grant period expires.
“Just so you know, once you go forward (with the grant) you commit,” Councilwoman Linda Hansen said.
That will require building up funds in the budget for the day when the deputies’ pay will be the county’s responsibility, Councilwoman Ruth Beer said.
“If we get awarded it, it’s something we will have to think about every year,” Beer said.
There were other questions posed about the grant, like whether the county would have to provide cruisers for the officers and the need.
Robinson said there wouldn’t be an issue with vehicles. And when it came to need, he pointed to the construction of a new Steuben County Courthouse addition that will require increased security beyond the two officers that are always on duty during business hours at the courthouse.
When that addition will be built is another question, and it might not fit into the time frame of the grant period.
“Talking about that courthouse project, this (grant) might expire by then,” Councilman Dan Caruso said. He was the lone no vote on the proposal.
Demands on the Sheriff’s Department continue to increase, Robinson pointed out, which was echoed by some council members.
“I can’t imagine as we move forward, three, six, nine years down the road, we’ll need less deputies,” Councilman Jim Getz said.
Robinson says the department is already stretched thin, particularly in the summer months with tourism activity. The department currently includes 23 officers, which includes Robinson, detectives and road officers. The last time the department added officers was about four years ago. Prior to that, it was in 1998, also through a COPS grant.
If the Sheriff’s Department gets the grant, it’s possible two of the deputies, once trained, will be on the road and another — or possibly an existing officer — could end up working as a sheriff’s computer system administrator, with other administrative duties.
While Robinson is seeking three deputies, it is possible the grant might be only approved for one or two.
The grant’s application deadline is today. Should the council decide later that it doesn’t want to pursue the grant, if awarded, it could not fund the salaries during its budget-writing sessions this fall.
“If we don’t fund it, it’s not going to happen,” Hansen said.
