ANGOLA — The Maternal and Child Health Division at the Indiana Department of Health granted Level 1 certification to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for its obstetrical and neonatal care in January, it was announced Monday.
This certification means Cameron Obstetrics and Gynecology has met the state’s standards for excellence in the quality and safety of care.
“Cameron OB/GYN is pleased with this certification from the state,” said Dr. Todd C. Rumsey, chief medical officer at Cameron. “I’m very proud of my team and their commitment to excellence. This designation is a testament to their hard work and dedication to our patients and their well-being.”
The state developed the Level of Care certifications to improve maternal and infant health outcomes by arming women and their doctors with information to guide them in seeking equitable and risk-appropriate healthcare. A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows states with levels of care certifications have lower numbers of infant and maternal deaths and illnesses.
“Cameron is very proud of the high-quality maternal health services we provide to our community,” said Cameron CEO Angie Logan. “Our dedicated OB/GYN team supports the state in working for the very best health outcomes for our mothers and babies.”
Cameron OB/GYN provides comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological services for women of all ages and stages of life. Comprised of a team of dedicated professionals, Cameron OB/GYN is recognized throughout northeast Indiana for its experience and expertise in maternal and infant care. For more information, visit cameronmch.com/services/ob-gyn/.
To learn more about Cameron, visit cameronmch.com or visit our Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
