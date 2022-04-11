ANGOLA — Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant Lake, feels he has the skill set to bring to Steuben County government as the next commissioner from the North District.
Laughlin is facing Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz in the primary on May 3 for the Republican Party’s nomination for the seat being vacated Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who fulfilled her 2014 promise of staying in office no more than two terms if elected.
Laughlin said two of his main goals if elected were to bring more affordable housing to the community as well as high-speed internet.
“I deeply care about the community and I have the skill set for the job,” Laughlin said at a recent meeting of the Steuben County Republicans.
During his speech, Laughlin outlined the duties of members of the Board of Commissioners and the Steuben County Council, and said it was not a requirement to first serve as a council member in order to be elected commissioner. Liechty was an example of that; she had never held office, much like Laughlin.
He also said he would not use the position of commissioner as a stepping stone to a higher office.
If elected, Laughlin said he would work as a commissioner full time. He currently works for the Steuben County Planning and Building Department as a building inspector. Due to state law, he could not continue to serve in that role if elected as a commissioner.
Laughlin’s mother was born in Steuben County but he grew up in Allen County, though the family continued to visit Steuben County Lakes. At age 22, Laughlin bought his first property at a Steuben County lake.
He has some significant ties to Lake Gage, having proposed to his wife, Dr. Kara Laughlin, there. They also had their children baptized in Lake Gage. They currently live in their “forever home” at Lake Pleasant.
“I always want to focus on local issues, finding efficient and cost effective solutions to problems that affect our residents closest to home. My family and I are committed to stay in town. We built our forever home here and we were staying there and I know I have the qualifications for this position,” Laughlin said.
Prior to moving to Steuben County — he’s been a building inspector for 5 years — he spent 20 years in New Haven government where he eventually became parks facilities and maintenance director.
“During that time, I oversaw staffing needs of nearly 100 employees to prioritize and delegated daily, weekly and yearly tasks. I was responsible for maintaining all of the facilities, the buildings, grounds and equipment across all of New Haven and Adams Township a nearly 20 parts working with the city mayor, city planner and city council,” Laughlin said.
In addition to his work with the county, he serves as an assistant varsity football coach at Fremont High School, is a member of Peace Lake Lutheran Church and the YMCA of Steuben County and is vice president of the Lake Pleasant Lake Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.