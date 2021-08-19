ANGOLA — A Steuben Superior Court jury has found Joshua A. Kelley, 39, Waterloo, guilty of attempted murder when he fired at police officers during a June 14, 2018, standoff in rural Fremont.
In addition, he was found guilty of all other counts — eight total — in the case Thursday afternoon. The jury took less than three hours to reach its verdict. He was also found guilty of being a habitual offender, which could add significant time to his prison sentence.
Sentencing will be held on Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
Defense attorney Robert Hardy argued throughout the four-day trial that Kelley was not intending to shoot anyone that warm June standoff that lasted some seven hours at the Traveler’s Inn on S.R. 120 west of Fremont.
The state methodically put before the jury a case that showed that Kelley intended to murder or at least harm police officers when he fired on them three times during that day.
Testimony from Indiana State Police crime scene investigators indicated scientifically that the shots Kelley fired out the hotel window were level and with the intent to do harm.
More specifically, Kelley fired directly at then-Fremont Police Officer Jordan Trippe shortly after he and three other officers left the motel room after finding Kelley in the bathroom, holding a gun that was pointed squarely at Steuben Sheriff’s Deputy Pat Reardon, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser argued.
Trippe and the other officers ran from the motel room after discovering Kelley. Trippe turned to the right and ran about four parking spaces away and took a position by a parked Kia sports utility vehicle.
With Trippe standing at the rear of the vehicle, after he exited the motel room, Kelley fired one shot, hitting the rear quarter panel of the Kia. Trippe said he could clearly see Kelley and saw a flash out of the gun barrel after it was shot.
“If officer Trippe can see (Kelley) he can see officer Trippe,” Musser said. “This was a very specific shot. This was a very specific place … This was right at the place where officer Trippe was.”
Kelley said he was just trying to scare police and wasn’t trying to shoot him.
Meanwhile, jurors found Kelley guilty on all of the other six counts against him. During his closing statement, Hardy actually conceded to the jury that there was reasonable doubt to find Kelley guilty on five of the eight charges he faced.
In addition to two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder, Kelley was found guilty of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; carrying of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Immediately after Superior Court Judge William Fee read the attempted murder guilty verdicts, he ordered Steuben Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Kline to put Kelley in restraints. He had been unrestrained throughout the trial except for his transport between the Steuben County Courthouse and the Steuben County Jail.
Kelley tried to maintain throughout his trial that he was attempting to commit suicide by cop, though Musser pointed out that he had threatened police while they spoke with him on the phone during the standoff. He told negotiator Rex Snyder of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office that if police came in after him, he would take two or three out with him.
Also during the negotiations, Kelley said he feared for his life and even requested a specific officer from DeKalb County to be on the scene to ensure his safety.
When he was being interviewed by police after the standoff, Kelley spoke of concerns for his mother, who attended the trial the final two days.
“He said yesterday he was concerned about his mother. He was not concerned about the mothers of these officers,” Musser said in his closing statement.
Kelley is facing a significant period of time in prison. A Level 1 felony carries a sentence up to 40 years. A Level 4 felony carries up to 12 years in prison. A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to 6 years in prison and a Level 6 carries a sentence up to 2 1/2 years. A Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum prison sentence of 1 year.
Kelley could see an additional 6-20 years in prison for being a habitual offender when convicted of a Level 1-Level 4 felony.
Earlier this year Kelley was sentended to 120 years in federal prison on meth and firearms charges.
