Parking lot work happening Sunday
ANGOLA — A contractor working for the City of Angola will be sealing the northeast and southwest parking lots at the mound on Sunday June 27.
During this time, the parking lots will be closed to the public.
Vehicles that are left in the parking lot overnight on Saturday will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Angola’s Got Talent coming Saturday
ANGOLA — Cahoot’s Coffee Cafe will be kicking off its first performance of Angola’s Got Talent this Saturday with music, magic, dancing and more.
Eight contestants will be performing in the youth category, and nine will be performing in the adult category.
All contestants are local and will be judged by George Gilbert, June Julien, Jeri Mow and Rebecca Thompson. Winners will go on to perform next month at Angola Balloons Aloft.
This event is a fundraiser for Cahoot’s, and major sponsors include the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Trine University, Michiana Door, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Angola Lions Club and Fred Beck and Associates.
Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 18 and under.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 6 p.m.
