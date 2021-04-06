ANGOLA — A Republican Party public relations specialist with experience from the Statehouse to the White House will be the guest speaker at this month’s meeting of the Steuben County Republican breakfast club.
Pete Seat is a former White House spokesman, nationally-recognized political commentator, Council on Foreign Relations team member, author and columnist whose work appears in KPC Media Group newspapers.
He will address the local Republican breakfast at Timber’s Steakhouse & Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St., Angola. The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. with an optional breakfast buffet.
Seat is currently a vice president at Bose Public Affairs Group in Indianapolis, where he specializes in crisis communications, brand management and executive media training. He was previously the executive director of strategic communications and talent development at the Indiana Republican Party; communications director on the historic 106-day gubernatorial campaign of Gov. Eric Holcomb; senior project manager at Hathaway Strategies, where he provided messaging development and management strategies to corporate and political clients; and communications director for the Indiana Republican Party. He also was communications director for Dan Coats’ victorious 2010 U.S. Senate campaign; and deputy assistant press secretary to President George W. Bush, where he worked alongside press secretaries Tony Snow and Dana Perino and logged thousands of miles aboard Air Force One.
Seat is a respected national political commentator and analyst and has published columns in outlets including Politico, CNN.com, MSNBC.com and Newsweek; has appeared as a guest on CNN, CNN International, FOX News, MSNBC, NewsMaxTV and Yahoo! News programs a combined 100-plus times.
Seat is a graduate of the University of Arizona, is bilingual (English and Serbian), has attended 17 World Series games (with a uninterrupted 15-year streak — pandemic included!), has collected the autographs of twenty-five U.S. presidents and has traveled to 44 countries on six continents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.