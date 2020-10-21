ANGOLA — The Steuben County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are hosting an informational series to help local people understand the services they provide.
“We are going to be hosting a series of presentations with the intention of clarifying what the planning department is for, as well as helping citizens to understand the planning and zoning ordinances,” said Jack Miller of the plan commission, which has its office in Suite 3H in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
An introductory session is scheduled for Tuesday, at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Steuben Community Center. It is open to the public.
“The target audience is pretty much anyone that deals with the planning and building departments,” said Miller. “The presentation contains information that would be useful to any property owner or contractor.”
The plan commission controls the type, location and timing of development in unincorporated Steuben County. Plan commission decisions are made in accordance with the county’s comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance, the Subdivision Control Ordinance and various policies and practices.
The plan commission is responsible for activities in the county. Most municipalities in Steuben County have their own plan commissions.
The board of zoning appeals provides flexibility to the Steuben County Zoning Ordinance by allowing exceptions under certain circumstances. The BZA may allow land uses not otherwise permitted if zoning ordinance standards create a hardship for a property owner. In addition, the BZA serves as the forum to appeal certain planning and zoning decisions.
Ordinances can be accessed at co.steuben.in.us/departments/plan_commission along with forms, permits and fee information.
The Tuesday meeting is going to cover the basics of planning and zoning, the functions of the plan commission and BZA and provide an introduction to variances and special exceptions.
Miller encouraged people to attend to learn more about the services provided by this arm of the county government. For details, contact Miller at 668-1000, Ext. 1265.
