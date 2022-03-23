Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.