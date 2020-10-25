To Garrett High School construction trades teacher Chad Sutton, who has been named a winner of the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, receiving $50,000 as part of $1 million awarded to 18 trades teachers nationwide. Sutton’s background in the construction industry has also helped facilitate partnerships with more than 50 local businesses, opening the door to career exploration and development of employability skills for his students.
To Erica Cook of Wolcottville, who has been awarded the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s 2020 Heart of Gold Award. Cook will be able to direct a $1,000 grant to her selected LaGrange County nonprofit, Reason 4 Hope. Cook frequently volunteers at youth activities, events such as Night to Shine, and fundraisers including the Kingdom Road Golf Outing. Cook, recently spearheaded Shine LaGrange, an online positivity campaign to bring awareness to businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
To DeKalb Eastern school district Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens, who announced he will retire in March after 25 years in that role, a longevity that makes him the dean of local superintendents, and 37 years in total with DeKalb Eastern schools.
To the WorkOne Northeast career center in DeKalb County, which received the American Legion National Outstanding Employment Service Local Office of the Year Award in recognition of efforts to help Indiana veterans find jobs and ensure their economic well-being.
