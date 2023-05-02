ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council passed a few ordinances and reviewed benefits for tax abatements with a few local companies.
An ordinance regulating the collection and disposal of yard waste and brush, limbs, and tree trimmings was approved. The ordinance defined yard waste and specified names for keeping, collecting and placing them at curbside.
The ordinance also stated that the yard waste will be collected on the first Monday of each month, and the city employees will make one passage through the city. Trees, limbs, and brush brought over by the storm will be collected as needed by the city.
The city also adopted an additional appropriation ordinance for general and economic development funds for $450,000 from the General Fund and for $300,000 for Local Road and Street Fund.
Angola Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert noted that these appropriations were directed to for the city to be ready when the time comes to help the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital with the matching funding to Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, a $1.5 million grant in support of the Cameron Education and Innovation Center.
“So that we are ready to write the check when the time comes,” said Herbert.
The council also adopted an ordinance amending the Angola Municipal Code decreasing the number of members for the Angola Economic Development Commission from five to three, where only one of them, and not the three, is appointed by the mayor.
The council further approved the contract amendment with HWC Engineering for Gale Street improvements in the amount of $23,500, and determined that Precision Edge Surgical Products, Angola Wire Products, Univertical LLC, and Duke and Billy’s Realty LLC complied with the Statement of Benefits for tax abatements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.