ANGOLA — This year, nonprofits in Steuben County have faced new financial challenges as canceled and postponed fundraising events disrupted their anticipated cash flows. Some individuals lost jobs, making it difficult to donate as generously. In the midst of this challenging time, the Steuben County Community Foundation was able to award more than $320,000 in grants to 74 organizations through donor-established designated funds.
The past two years, the Foundation has celebrated this annual distribution at its annual public meeting.
“We decided that in the midst of COVID-19, our decision to cancel the public meeting shouldn’t overshadow these grant awards. We wanted to give our local nonprofits a reason to celebrate a little,” said Jennifer Danic, Foundation president and CEO.
Over the course of three days, staff from the Community Foundation hand delivered checks to 18 local agencies and reached out by phone or video chat to many of the remaining nonprofits to offer personal congratulations.
Each designated fund at the Foundation was established by a donor who was passionate about an organization and wanted to provide permanent support. Gifts to a designated fund are permanently invested. The Foundation board and a committee of volunteers carefully oversee these investments and the interest income is used to provide an annual distribution to a specific organization.
These grants are awarded automatically, in contrast to the Community Foundation’s application-based grant-making cycles. In an uncertain year like 2020, designated funds are designed to offer a reliable funding source to help build a nonprofit’s financial sustainability.
The majority of designated funds award grants for general support of the organization. This allows nonprofits some additional flexibility as grants are used to pay utility bills, to purchase program supplies, or even to offset unexpected expenses in the midst of a pandemic.
Designated funds account for the largest share of grant dollars awarded by the Foundation every year at just over 40%.
The Foundation is proud to help carry on donor legacies through facilitating this annual grant distribution to support their work in perpetuity. If you have questions about how to support a nonprofit through a designated fund, please contact the Foundation office at 665-6656. The full list of designated fund grantees can be found on the foundation website at steubenfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.