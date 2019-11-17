Senior living project
to add 154 units
AUBURN — Plans for the Sterling Senior Living development at Auburn’s west edge received approval from the city Plan Commission Tuesday.
Also known as Astral of Auburn, the development will be a three-story building with 154 units for independent living, assisted living and memory care residents. It will have 50-60 full-time employees, a city report said.
The 11.7-acre site at 2144 S.R. 8 lies to the west of the new Holiday Inn Express and across the highway from Van’s Home Center.
Sterling Development of Mishawaka aims to start construction in January, said Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development.
A secondary access to the building will be created by extending Lenora Lane, which now ends at the new hotel. Lenora Lane will curve to the southwest to reach the south side of of the senior living development.
Listening tour yields LaGrange County results
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation released the preliminary results from its recent Envision LaGrange listening tour Wednesday, a tour aimed at helping the foundation’s board better serve the needs of the local community.
Respondents from the four different community meetings said the biggest challenge facing LaGrange County is developing a housing strategy that brings new construction of all types of housing to the area.
The second most pressing need is the need for all of LaGrange County’s communities to work together to develop shared goals.
Octavia Yoder, the foundation’s executive director, said the listening tour was created as a tool to help the foundation learn what community members thought were the greatest needs in LaGrange County and use that information to better focus what proposals and projects the foundation would supports.
Hospital appoints
chief medical officer
ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has appointed Dr. Todd Rumsey as chief medical officer.
Rumsey is a full-time physician with Cameron Medical Group and leads the OB-GYN team in Angola and Fort Wayne.
“Dr. Rumsey is well-loved by our patients and community,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron. “He has earned an exceptional reputation because of his outstanding care. We are lucky to have him on our physician team, hospital board, and now our administrative team.”
Rumsey has been with Cameron since 2017.
The Farm to house children in crisis
LAGRANGE — Even Marge Malone is amazed at just how quickly The Farm went from being no more than an idea to holding an open house for its newly constructed foster home.
Four years ago, Malone became worried after reading a News Sun article about the conditions in which the children of parents who use methamphetamine live, and about those same children’s emotional health after their parents are arrested and are pulled into the court system.
Realizing others in the community also shared her concerns, Malone launched The Farm, a not-for-profit organization designed to help those and other children who through no fault of their own wind up in the legal system by creating a safe place for those children to reside following a parent’s arrest.
In its first few years of existence, The Farm raised money to purchase a 10-acre plot of land just north of LaGrange, and later, enough to build a two-story farmhouse on that property. Wednesday, The Farm held an open house to celebrate and show off that newly finished farmhouse.
“This is nothing short of a miracle,” Malone said of the completed building. “From the inception of the idea to having this house here is a miracle.”
Teachers to gather
at Indianapolis rally
ANGOLA — Thousands of public school teachers will converge on Indianapolis on Tuesday for an education rally as legislators gather for their annual organization day prior to the 2020 session that starts in January.
Teacher unions say at least 107 school districts with some 460,000 students — or more than 40% of statewide enrollment — are expected to be closed that day while their teachers attend the event.
While there will be teachers from Steuben County schools attending the rally, the numbers aren’t great enough to force cancellation at Fremont, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Prairie Heights schools, administrators say.
No-Sag honored
for hiring veterans
KENDALLVILLE — No-Sag Products, a division of Liggett & Platt Furniture Components, earned national recognition for hiring, training and retaining veterans in its workforce.
No-Sag’s general manager, Russ Dunton, and human resources manager Jason Maneke accepted the Hire Vets Medallion on Nov. 7 from Deputy Secretary of Labor Sam Shellenberger in a ceremony at the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.
They later met with Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and watched the Senate in session.
Dunton said 12 companies in Indiana were recognized. He said Remona Kamer of WorkOne in Auburn nominated No Sag for the award.
Welcome to the discussion.
