ANGOLA — Carnegie Public Library Director Sonya Dintaman told the Board of Trustees Monday afternoon during its monthly meeting that the library was in a good fiscal position.
“(The Library) is in good shape for where we are through the year. We have spent 53% of the budget and we are slightly more than 50% through the year,” Dintamin said.
Dintaman also updated the board on the current construction throughout the library.
She said carpet installation in the children’s department began Monday and furniture delivery and setup will begin in the next two weeks. Demolition on the flagpole will begin this week.
Despite previous concerns of maintaining operating hours while laying sections of carpet under the stacks and painting the bulkhead, Dintaman said, “we don’t foresee us having to close.”
She said most of the security and audio-visual cameras are installed and the metal roofing for the south side of the building will be installed once delivered. Due to employment issues across the country, the actual delivery time is unknown.
Dintaman said she received a proposal to replace the 32-year-old air-cooled chiller, part of the library’s 1989 edition, for $128,598. The proposal covers the cost to demolish and replace the 40 ton air-cooled chiller as well as two new refrigeration circuits connected to new air handlers, all of which will be placed in a brick enclosed area.
Dintaman said, Zach Benedict of MKM architecture + design, “is going to have one of their engineers look at this and see what he thinks of this plan — that it’s not overkill and that it’s adequate — then they will draw up RFP documents so we can send those out to at least two other companies so we have three total competitive bids.”
Dintaman said Benedict is currently working on proposals for signage throughout the library, most notably modernizing the sign at the entrance of the children’s department.
Dintaman told the board she will have more from the 2022 preliminary budget at a later meeting.
The board will meet again at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the basement conference room of the library, located at 322 S. Wayne St., Angola.
