ANGOLA — An informational series offered by the Steuben County Plan Commission will continue next week.
On Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, the public is encouraged to join plan commission employees to learn about the process and the rules of construction permitting. Charlie Pettibone, Steuben County planning technician, will be the main presenter.
“We will be covering the process of obtaining a permit and the requirements imposed therein,” said Jack Miller, county code enforcer, who is organizing the series. “This will also touch on separate factors in the process such as site plans and floor plans, sign offs from external sources and contractor registrations.”
Permits are required for construction projects.
An improvement location permit application requires the following:
• A description of the proposed development and legal description of the property site.
• A site plan drawn to scale showing existing and proposed structure locations and existing and proposed land grades.
• An updated survey or certification of existing property lines.
• A driveway permit from either the state or county highway engineer.
• A letter of approval from a waste district, where applicable.
• A well and septic permit or letter of non-objection from the Steuben County Health Department.
• A letter of approval from the county surveyor for a drainage plan and setbacks from legal drains.
• A letter of air space approval, if applicable.
• A mobile home tax release from the county treasurer and certificate of inspection from the Building Commission, if applicable.
“Permits are rarely flat out denied,” said Miller. “It occurs fairly often that someone is missing one or more resources required for their permit and we have to turn them away until they obtain those.”
Permitting is a multi-faceted process that includes various reviews.
“In the permitting process, each department has their own things to sign off on before the permit is written,” said Pettibone. “Environmental, drainage and building codes are taken care of by each department in their own way. The surveyor’s office handles county drain tiles and ditches.”
Occasionally the proposed structure does not meet ordinance requirements.
“In that case we cannot provide a permit until the plan has been changed to accommodate those requirements,” said Miller.
Permits are a legal requirement.
“In the event we catch someone building without a permit we would place a stop-work order on the project until proper permitting has been obtained. This is a legal notification forbidding any additional work on the property until it has been removed by an agent of the Building Commissioner,” said Miller.
The permit application form is available on the plan commission’s web site at co.steuben.in.us/departments/plan_commission. A code enforcement complaint form for those wishing to report potential noncompliance can also be found on the web page.
