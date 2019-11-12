FREMONT — A morning program at Fremont Elementary School gave thanks to those that have served the United States in one of the branches of the military.
Principal Eric Bryan did a short introduction for the program, saying those present were there to honor service members and the sacrifices they made to serve our country.
“Those in attendance today are from all walks of life and possess courage, pride, determination and selflessness, all qualities needed to serve something greater than oneself,” Bryan said.
As students read about each branch of the military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard — Bryan asked those in the audience that served in each branch to stand.
And each branch had at least one veteran in attendance.
Angola High School graduate and Petty Officer in the Navy Lois Schenk gave a brief speech about veterans and Veterans Day.
“My goal had been to be a Marine,” Schenk said. “But the Navy got to me first.”
Schenk has served for the last 18 years and is currently working as a recruiter.
She asked students what Veteran’s Day is all about and got responses such as remembering, honoring those that served and saying thank you.
“A lot of us when we sign up to be in the military are sacrificing our lives to fight for our freedoms,” Schenk said.
Kindergarten students, led by their teachers, did a chant about veterans and second graders recited a poem about the importance of the day.
A presentation on the folding of the flag, complete with an audio recording of what each fold represents, also was done by Cub Scouts from Fremont.
As the program ended, Nick Rutherford played Taps on his trumpet and the American Legion Honor Guard retired the colors.
“Americans can sleep peacefully at night because of the service of all of you,” Bryan said, gesturing to the veterans in attendance.
