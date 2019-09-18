HAMILTON — The library at Hamilton Community Schools is now open to residents in Franklin, Richland and Otsego townships, which make up a large portion of the school district.
Superintendent Tony Cassel said since there was no library in Hamilton, the school district decided to open up the library at the school to provide library service to the community.
“The district has worked hard and continues to on having strong community relations,” Cassel said.
There is a short, single-page application for residents of those townships to fill out to get their information into the library system to borrow items at no cost.
The space is open on Thursdays after school from 5-8 p.m. and on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon and is staffed by an individual with library experience, Cassel said.
The space was readied for the public over the summer and during the early days of the school year with items being moved around and a wall that divided the space removed.
The computer system used for circulation is designed, to support both student and non-student entries, said Cassel.
Children who are students at Hamilton are already in the system. If they choose to come in with their parents when the library is open to the public, they can still check out books on their school accounts.
So far, Cassel said they have seen between 30-35 membership applications for the service, which is expected to grow as the weather gets colder.
“I think once winter rolls around and outdoor activities slow, it will get more use,” he said.
For the 36-week school year, the library will be open on Thursday evenings and the second Saturday of the month for a few hours, but Cassel said they are open to other times if they are requested.
Summer hours will be gauged on popularity during the school year and determined from there.
If the school is closed for holidays, breaks or due to inclement weather, the library will also be closed. Cassel said if that is to change for any reason, he will find a way to make sure patrons know, potentially through social media channels.
“We hope this is a positive thing,” he said.
