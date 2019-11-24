Gouncil deadlocks
over mayor’s pay rate
GARRETT — A proposed ordinance changing the position of mayor of Garrett from part-time to full-time was tabled Tuesday, following a 2-2 tie vote of the Garrett Common Council.
Currently, Mayor Todd Fiandt’s part-time salary is $38,056. The proposed annual full-time salary would be $64,090.
While council members agreed the mayor’s job definitely should be full-time, Councilwoman Amanda Charles said “the dollar amount is what bothers me,” saying the proposed salary is higher than in cities of the same size.
Charles offered comparisons to salaries for full-time mayors in cities of similar size, and for cities nearby, such as Lawrenceburg with a population of around 5,000 with a salary of $41,000; mayor of Auburn at $66,000 in 2018, and Kendallville’s mayor at $57,000.
Hamilton school board celebrates election win
HAMILTON — In their first public meeting since the Nov. 5 election, members of the Hamilton Community Schools board Monday reflected on the successful outcome of a referendum that will ensure the district’s schools remain open.
Voters in the school district gave a resounding “yes” in the referendum to continue imposing a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value to operate the schools. The supplemental tax rate will continue for eight years.
A total of 804 votes were cast in favor of the referendum, with 344 opposed.
In a failed referendum one year ago, residents voted against increasing property taxes by 71 cents per $100 of property value.
Jobless rates rise
for northeast counties
INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in the four-county area saw an increase in October, but the rates still remain well under what would be considered full employment, a researcher said.
LaGrange County, with the lowest unemployment rate in the four-county area, went from 2.3% in September to 2.6% in October. Noble County went from 2.6% in September to 2.9% in October. Steuben County increased from 2.2% in September to 2.7%.
DeKalb County ended up with the highest rate in the area, increasing to 3.0% in October from 2.4% in September.
“If anything, this jump shows jobseekers’ belief in the strength of the local economy, since they are electing to engage with the job market,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
“LaGrange, Steuben and Noble counties are all below the state on unemployment rate. DeKalb matches Indiana. … Regardless, anything with an unemployment rate below 5% still signals full employment,” Blakeman said.
Courthouse to expand east into courtyard
ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners and their Courthouse Study Committee agreed Thursday that the location for an addition to the historic Steuben County Courthouse should be the courtyard, the green space just east of the 1867 structure.
The committee will issue a request for proposals by engineering firms to plan for a new structure that would be in what essentially is the only greenspace left off the immediate Public Square.
Commissioners felt this was the only alternative after plans to close off Gale Street to add onto the back of the Courthouse were shot down earlier this fall by the Angola Common Council as a reflection of constituent disapproval.
“I’m pleased to see we’re stepping forward here,” said Steuben County Councilman Ken Shelton, a member of the Courthouse Committee.
The current plan would make use of the current Courthouse while adding on toward the east.
Waterloo prepares for Holiday Train party
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Main Street organization is preparing for its late-night Holiday Train party on Nov. 30.
Waterloo is not an official stop for the Canadian Pacific railroad’s 21st running of the Holiday Train, but the town is holding its third annual block party for those who want to see it.
“New this year, we have a great band we found in Nashville, Tennessee, coming to play at the event,” said Tena Woenker, Waterloo town manager.
The Holiday Train has traveled through Waterloo for several years on its route from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, to Chicago, gradually growing an audience of fans who stay up late to see the beautifully lit train whiz past.
The train is expected to pass through Waterloo between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Activities will begin at 8 p.m. with a tree-lighting ceremony in Francis Thomson Memorial Park.
Truck stop opens on Kendallville’s west edge
KENDALLVILLE — Ask owner Harpreet “Monte” Singh about the nearly three years it’s taken to develop and build the new Gallops truck stop and he simply says it’s been “an adventure.”
The project was first announced in January 2017, but as of Wednesday, the new, castle-themed truck stop at the southwest corner of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 is officially open for business.
The travel plaza features auto gasoline pumps up front, diesel pumps separate off the back of the property and a large interior convenience store.
The attached Gallops Party Store, a huge liquor store located on the west side of the complex, has been open since Nov. 14, but is now expected to attract even more business with the gasoline side up and running.
“All’s well that ends well,” Singh said about the opening after relating construction problems that set the project back from its projected opening earlier this year. “I’m hoping the community will accept us.”
