ANGOLA — Beneath the colorful glowing lights of Club Paradise, customers can not only enjoy some good food and drinks but also support their local animal shelter and maybe even earn some extra cash.
Every last Thursday of the month, Club Paradise co-owner Mitch Fremion offers the restaurant as a platform for the Steuben County Humane Shelter to host a 50/50 raffle that raises money for the shelter.
Anne Jacquay, vice president of the Steuben County Humane Shelter Board of Directors, is in charge of the raffle and arrives every month to talk with customers about supporting the shelter.
“I come here and go table to table with a bucket begging for money,” Jacquay joked. “We on the board do all we can to bring money in.”
Starting at 6 p.m., Jacquay sells raffle tickets for cash at $10 for one and $25 for three. A winning ticket is then drawn at 7 p.m., and the proceeds are split 50/50 between the shelter and the winner.
Jacquay started the raffle up when Club Paradise reopened during the pandemic last fall, and while it wasn’t well-attended at first, it began picking up this spring.
“Some people aren’t willing at all to give up $10. I get it. Other people are here for that,” Jacquay said. “If they win, they donate it all back.”
While Fremion is often working back in the kitchen during the raffle, he hangs a banner outside of the restaurant advertising the event, and his staff wears t-shirts that promote the shelter.
“I greatly appreciate it,” Jacquay said. “That’s his way of giving us money. Giving us this platform, allowing us to come in and bother his business while they’re eating dinner.”
Fremion has a long history of working with the humane shelter. From 2010-2018, he hosted its annual Casino Night fundraiser at Club Paradise as well, which helped bring in a big chunk of the shelter’s yearly funds through poker games, food, 50/50 tickets and a cash bar.
“It’s by far our largest fundraiser of the year. It brings in one fifth of our total budget,” Jacquay said. “We raise up to $60,000 in sponsorships alone. Then we have a silent auction, and that’s where we bring in maybe the other $40,000.”
Due to the event’s growing popularity, it outgrew the space available at Club Paradise and had to move to Trine University’s Athletic and Recreation Center in 2019. Jacquay regretted having to move the venue and at one point even considered shuttling attendees between Trine and Club Paradise to keep the restaurant involved.
“It was one Saturday a year, and Mitch would close the place down for us to set up all day,” Jacquay said. “He has, through it all, just stayed steadfast with whatever I can do, and we’re welcome back and bring that anytime.”
For the past two years, Casino Night has been hosted virtually on the shelter’s Facebook page due to COVID-19. While the live events raised more money from attendees having fun with in-person activities, there has still been a decent amount of support for the virtual events.
“They’ve been a little bit weaker, but we still have about the same sponsorships,” Jacquay said. “We had some pre-recorded interviews, some success stories about our animals, some dogs that have needed rehabilitating.”
Events like Casino Night and the monthly Club Paradise 50/50 raffles are crucial for the humane shelter since it has numerous daily operating costs and runs mostly on donations.
The shelter is responsible for various aspects of animal care, such as food, litter, cleaning materials, transportation, gas and veterinary bills for procedures like spaying and neutering.
“We are pounding the pavement all the time because 80% of what runs that shelter is donations,” Jacquay said. “There are some very generous people who would donate without being asked, but for most you have to ask.”
Many local businesses have little dog houses at their locations that are used to collect donations, and the shelter hosts other events like Tuxes and Tails to raise money throughout the year.
However, aside from funds, the shelter is also constantly working to prevent overpopulation of animals in its facility.
It is currently at capacity and recommends a few different ways that the community can help minimize the issue, such as fostering kittens.
“We are after people to offer to sponsor or to foster. Like foster a litter of kittens,” Jacquay said. “Get them to the weight where they’re big enough for us to take them and get them fixed. Then we can adopt them out.”
Since disease can spread fast in a highly populated facility, fostering can help keep newborn kittens from getting sick.
The shelter also suggests fixing outdoor animals if possible.
“They are out populating, and then those litters are coming into us,” Jacquay said. “If you’re not fixing them, three cats are going to be thirty next year and then three hundred the following year.”
While offering food and shelter to outdoor animals helps keep them alive, spaying and neutering them can also help control the population and prevent baby animals that may not always get the help they need.
“That’s where we’re in trouble in this county is the overpopulation,” Jacquay said. “If people would fix their animals, really in a period of five to 10 years, our shelter would not have but half of what we have.”
Keeping the shelter and its animals in optimal condition is often hard work, but contributors like Fremion and Club Paradise help make the burden a little easier by providing opportunities for fundraising and generating more awareness and support.
“Some months we do better than others, but hey, it’s $165 or $265 we didn’t have last night,” Jacquay said. “That can go towards paying a few more spaying and neutering.”
For more information about the services and events provided by the Steuben County Humane Shelter, visit chssteubencounty.org or the shelter’s Facebook page.
