ANGOLA — Carlin Park Elementary held a Young Authors Party in the school cafeteria on Monday night for the school third graders.
“The third graders at Carlin Park are published authors,” said Carlin Park Secretary Kim Wagner. “Tonight, they will have a chance to receive their published books, read them to the visitors and have some light refreshments.”
Teachers Kandee Stroud and Andrea Oster who organized the event said their students had been writing their book projects for about three months, and as a result became published authors.
“We talked about being a published author, being a leader in the community,” said Stroud.
The school then invited community leaders, including both Republican mayoral candidates Colleen Everage and Dave Martin.
The books the students wrote are about each individual in the classrooms. Each student was given a page where they got to write about themselves, and then they included a picture, and the teachers combined all the pages to make one book.
The text was then sent to a program called Studentreasures Publishing, and that program did the publishing work. Each student paid for their own book. There were three options for them – a soft cover, a standard cover and deluxe.
“Those each had all their own independent cost,” said Oster.
In addition, due to sponsors' contributions, additional books were printed. Some of the invited speakers for the events decided to read books for the children, and others preferred to address the students with encouragement and tips.
Everage and MSD Elementary Instructional Coach Jonathan Winslow opted for book reading. Everage read a book that was called “A Book With No Pictures.” Other books that were offered to the students included “I Want My Hat Back” by Jon Klassen.
In his address to the students Martin explained how the work of city government is organized, and what each department does.
Martin also encouraged the students’ endeavors in writing, as writing and communicating was a skill that would last them a lifetime.
“Study hard, get good at it — that will make you successful in life,” said Martin.
