WASHINGTON — Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun have decried the launching of an official impeachment inquiry to President Donald Trump.
Indiana’s other senator, Todd Young, hasn’t publicly said anything about the effort launched by House Democrats this week.
Banks, Braun and Young are all Republicans and have supported the White House on most policy decisions made during Trump’s tenure.
House Democrats officially launched the impeachment inquiry earlier this week in response to a whisteblower report over a July 25 phone call between Trump and new Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During that call, Trump brought up former Vice President Joe Biden, who is challenging Trump as a potential 2020 Democratic candidate for president, asking if Ukraine could “find out about that” regarding an issue with a former Ukranian prosecutor. Trump suggested Zelensky make contact with White House attorney Rudy Guliani and/or Attorney General William Barr.
“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said, according to a transcript of the call.
“I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it. I’m sure you will figure it out. I heard the prosecutor was treated very badly and he was a very fair prosecutor so good luck with everything,” Trump said later in the conversation.
Democrats have alleged the president had also improperly withheld foreign aid to Ukraine, which had been invaded by Russia in 2014 when the larger neighbor illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula, as an attempt to strong-arm Ukraine into assisting Trump.
Democrats have cited the incident as one more attempt by Trump to condone or invite foreign nations to interfere in U.S. elections by gathering dirt on political opponents.
Many Republicans have already stepped forward to support Trump and blast the impeachment inquiry as another petty attempt to remove the president from office.
Banks, who represents northeast Indiana’s 3rd District, has tweeted about the launch of impeachment inquiry multiple times this week as majority party Democrats press forward.
In a video tweet made Friday morning, Banks said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched the inquiry based on a “rumor made by a whistle-blower with second hand knowledge” and that she owes the American people an apology.
“I read the transcript and in that transcript, President Trump was very friendly. It sounded like two closely allied countries and leaders speaking to one another. He did not threaten to withhold foreign aid,” Banks said. “Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, owes the American people an apology for calling for impeachment before every seeing any evidence or before seeing any facts because she is dragging us through another divisive battle instead of working on the policies that will move our country forward.”
Banks, as a member of the minority party in the House, has little power to stop an impeachment proceeding from advancing.
If Democrats choose to draft articles of impeachment, the measure should be able to pass with a simple majority vote. A majority of the Democratic caucus has already announced a willingness to vote for impeachment.
Braun, as a member of the Senate, however, would play a role if the president is put on trial before the upper house, as it requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to remove an official. Currently the Senate contains 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats and Democratic-caucusing Independents.
In statements released by Braun’s press office Thursday, the senator also blasted House Democrats for starting an inquiry before gathering their first pieces of evidence.
“What surprised me most was that the hearsay whistleblower report hadn’t even hit the pavement before they started the impeachment inquiry,” Braun said. “From day one, they could not get over the fact that an outsider entrepreneur got through to become President, kind of like what I did when I ran the gauntlet to become senator, and they’ll never get over it.
“When they play their card so far in advance of whatever it is they’re talking about, it looks foolish. This one fell with a thud even more than what they’ve done before and I think it’s really going to drill into the minds of voters who are still making up their minds,” Braun said.
As of Friday, Braun had yet to read the whistleblower’s report, which was released Thursday.
Braun was elected into the Senate in 2018 on a platform that essentially mirrored the president’s policy rhetoric.
Hoosiers are yet to hear from their senior senator, Todd Young, however, who has not yet issued an public statements or made Facebook or Twitter posts commenting on the inquiry.
A request to Young’s press office for comment on the inquiry was not returned as of press time.
