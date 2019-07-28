Toll Road crash kills two, hurts trooper
FREMONT — The Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two Mishawaka residents and injured an Indiana State Police trooper on the Indiana Toll Road near the 147.8 mile marker at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday in Steuben County.
State Police Sgt. Andy Smith said Troopers Jacob Bill and Osbaldo Regalado, both assigned to the Toll Road Post, were responding to assist the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department with a reported vehicle crash in rural LaGrange County. Both troopers were operating fully marked Indiana State Police cars with the emergency lights and sirens activated, and both were traveling in the westbound left lane. Bill was leading with Regalado trailing.
Preliminary investigation indicates Regalado made an evasive maneuver to avoid slowing traffic, swerving toward the right lane and striking the rear of a 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited vehicle driven by Terry Lynn Wentworth, 76, of Mishawaka. Wentworth’s wife, Gloria Jean Wentworth, 74, was the front seat passenger in the car. Both vehicles continued off the roadway, colliding with a guardrail.
Terry Wentworth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County coroner. A Parkview Hospital Samaritan helicopter was summoned to assist Gloria, but she also succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Regalado was transported by ambulance to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man dies from accidental gunshot wound
KENDALLVILLE — A man who was shot in the stomach when a gun accidentally discharged on July 6 has died, according to police.
Jerremmy Hall, 20, died Tuesday at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, according to information provided in his obituary.
He was airlifted to the hospital on July 6 after a shooting in the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville.
According to police, one adult at the residence was handling a gun, then tossed it on a nearby bed in the apartment. The gun discharged when it struck the bed, with a bullet hitting Hall in the abdomen.
A preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was accidental. Details were forwarded to the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, but no charges were filed in relation to the incident.
LaGrange man to lead state American Legion
INDIANAPOLIS — Allen Connelly, a LaGrange native, has been elected as the American Legion Department of Indiana state commander by delegates from the state’s 11 districts.
Connelly was elected to the post during the 101st annual Indiana American Legion Convention on July 13 in Indianapolis.
Connelly has served in several local, district and state positions, and he called his route to the state commander’s office a long but enjoyable journey.
A 49-year member of LaGrange American Legion Post 215, Connelly has served in almost all offices at the post level, including Post Commander in 1999-2000. He is currently serving as Post Service Officer as well as Hoosier Boys State and Flag Education Chairman. He was awarded an Honorary Life Membership by the post in 2006.
Area’s unemployment rates edge up slightly
INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates increased slightly in the four-county area during June, say statistics from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
LaGrange and Steuben counties continued to have the lowest unemployment rates in the four-county area at 2.7 percent, which tied for 10th lowest in the state.
DeKalb County stood at 2.8 percent and Noble County at 3.0 percent for June.
Nearby Whitley County’s rate increased to 2.9 percent in June. Allen County stood at 3.1 percent.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in June. Indiana’s rate remains lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
DeKalb Central looks at immediate facility needs
WATERLOO — New boilers at DeKalb High School, a new, larger cafeteria and kitchen at J.R. Watson Elementary School and renovating an enclosed courtyard into educational space at Watson were proposed as immediate facility needs by Superintendent Steve Teders during a work session of the DeKalb Central school board Tuesday night.
The district is considering immediate facility needs and future long-range planning. It recently completed a Listening Tour through a series of four meetings where school officials heard from the community on various topics, including facility needs for the district.
In May, voters in the school district rejected a proposed $37.6 million school facilities upgrade, which included improvements to three school buildings, upgrades to outdoor athletic fields and a new fieldhouse for activities.
Teders said the purpose of Tuesday’s work session was to consider immediate needs. He proposed replacing the high school boilers as a priority.
New chief deputy joins DeKalb sheriff’ force
AUBURN — Roger Powers began his duties three weeks ago as chief deputy sheriff for DeKalb County.
“I’m buried in paper all day … but it’s fun,” Powers said. “Every day is something different, and I’m busy all day long.”
His previous role as DeKalb County’s director of homeland security for the past 13 years, he said, involved planning for emergencies and waiting for something to happen.
“Here, there’s always something happening,” Powers said about the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Dave Cserep II said he chose Powers as his new second-in-command for his logistical expertise in coordinating operations and his detail-oriented nature.
