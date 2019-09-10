ANGOLA — Trine University's annual 5-k Run & Walk, held during Homecoming weekend, will benefit a nonprofit organization that supports those seeking bone marrow transplants.
Hosted by the university's Health Sciences Association and office of alumni services, the race will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. under the Ryan Skywalk and the race starting at 8:15. The 5-kilometer course runs up and down Thunder Drive and through neighborhoods on Angola's southwest side.
The $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt, race bib, race day packet, water and refreshments. The registration table also will collect donations for Be The Match and offer the opportunity to sign up for the organization's bone marrow registry.
Operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, Be The Match is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping every patient get the life-saving transplant they need. The organization provides ground-breaking research, innovative technologies, patient support and education for those facing life-threatening blood cancers.
Register at alumni.trine.edu, or email hsatrine@gmail.com. For more information, call 517-677-3964 or 386-315-9905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.