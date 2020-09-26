HAMILTON — Steve Jennings and his family want to share the gift of classic rural Midwest.
Named in memory of Jennings’ father, Kenneth Dale Jennings — Ken Dale Farms will soon open as the area’s newest wedding and event venue.
Nestled on 13 wooded acres on the Indiana-Ohio state line, a historic barn has been reassembled piece by piece to create a spacious setting amid the solitude of nature, complete with a sheltered wrap-around deck and modern amenities.
Family heritage
When Steve was young, he and his brothers would herd cattle from the pasture — literally over the river and through the woods. He remembers climbing the windmill to locate the cows so they could lead them home for milking.
“I’m No. 2 of seven children and we all worked right alongside our parents,” said Steve.
His grandfather, Russell Jennings, bought 26 acres with a house and a barn in 1948 for $26,000. As his grandparents left, Steve’s parents, Ken and Phyllis Jennings, decided to expand to 300 acres by purchasing a neighbor’s property — putting everything on the line for a $25,000 down payment.
Now, 70 years later, Jennings, who has made a successful career in water softener sales and repair in the greater Steuben County area with a reputation for “old-fashioned public service,” said he has put everything on the line to create an ongoing heritage for his children — Ken Dale Farms.
His daughters, Angela Lambert of Warsaw and Stefanie Lehmann of Auburn, are involved in the venture.
Steve said he didn’t always realize how lucky he was — growing up in a large, close family surrounded by trees, fresh air, abundant wildlife and clean water, no highway noise or city light pollution.
“We made piles of leaves back here,” Steve said, recalling long, carefree days with his siblings and cousins. “We would ice skate on the creek and just had a ball.”
Fifty years ago, in a dank fox hole in Vietnam, listening to the dying screams of his fellow soldiers, he felt the gravity of the blessings bestowed on him. In those moments, he said, one does not think about material things.
“You think,” he said, “’Am I ever going to be able to sit at the supper table with my mom and dad again?’”
He said his life has been like a fairy tale and he continues to enjoy the rich country surroundings. As he has gotten older, he said he realized he wants to share what he has with others in a meaningful way.
“I believe the family unit is the foundation of America,” Steve said.
What better way to honor God’s gifts and the sanctity of family than to offer a wedding venue in a native forest on a 200-acre farm?
Rural history
In 2016, Steve started exploring the old cow pasture.
“I started cutting a trail with an ax and a chainsaw,” he said. “I’d come down here early in the morning.”
He envisioned building a cabin but after some conversations with his niece Rebecca Maurer, who works in the catering industry, it evolved into a barn.
“She was talking about barn venues for weddings,” said Steve, and how all of them were booked two years out.
As the idea percolated, Steve learned about an opportunity from builder Levi Wickey of LaGrange, who had purchased a barn several miles from the Jennings’ homestead. It turns out the barn had belonged to Steve’s aunt, Wilma Armstrong.
“I’d been going to that barn since I was 10 years old to put hay and straw in there,” said Steve, still incredulous at the serendipity.
Wickey recreated Armstrong’s barn from the original beams and framing, hand turning new wooden pegs on a lathe.
“Sometimes, he goes above and beyond,” said Steve. “He’s more like a son to me … He’s very honest and he’s very astute on noticing things … Levi did this the way the old guys did it.”
Dormer windows above the 9-foot-wide carriage doors at the entrance were added for curb appeal and the lean-to from the back of the original barn has been reinvented as a roofed wrap-around deck.
The authentic siding is being used on walls inside the venue. The beams retain their 1860s integrity, massive trees hewn by hand into colossal supports. One can still see nicks from the broad axes and the character of the grain.
Thirteen- to 14-inch carrier beams, 50-feet long, span the basement, which will serve as catering quarters.
The barn is still under construction though a wedding of California relatives of the Jennings will christen the facility Nov. 7. A Christmas bazaar may be held there this year and bookings are being accepted for 2021.
It will be a year-round, climate-controlled event center for groups of up to 250 people. Details are on the web site: kendalefarms.com. The address is 4172 C.R. 1, Edgerton, Ohio, though the location is equidistant from Hamilton, Butler and Edgerton.
Building dreams
With finishing touches being put on the barn and plans to construct a posh log cabin style bridal suite, the Jenningses continue to build their dream.
Steve has also acquired a small country church, which will be reconstructed at Ken Dale Farms.
“That might be a couple of years,” Steve said.
First, the Jennings will build a covered bridge.
The wooden structure will span the river Steve once herded cattle through, which now will lead from the parking area to the event center. The bridge will be wide enough to deliver a bride to the venue by a horse-drawn carriage.
Inside the barn, guests can watch her arrival on jumbotrons.
Someday, people may have the option to be married in an actual church at Ken Dale Farms.
Big Run United Methodist Church, a quaint country church east of Butler on C.R. 28, built in the 1800s and refurbished in 1905, is now owned by the Jennings.
Like the Armstrong barn, Wickey disassembled the church wall by wall.
“There’s a lot of family history,” Steve said.
His parents attended the church and his extended family celebrated occasions there.
“They sponsored a Christmas program every Christmas Eve,” said Steve. The church would resonate with traditional carols and a festive atmosphere, filled to capacity at only 75 people.
A few of the pews from the church are now inside the event barn to provide seating during weddings.
