ANGOLA — Ron Mausteller isn’t much of a fan of cold weather, but every year when it comes time to create northeast Indiana’s largest Christmas tree in downtown Angola, he’s more than willing to be hoist more than 70 feet in the air to help string the garland and lights that help form the tree.
“I’m not a fan of cold weather,” Mausteller said, smiling, when he returned to the ground after being up in the bucket of an Angola Fire Department truck, along with Scott Hinman of the Angola Street Department. “I don’t like it much when it gets below 70 (degrees). But I love Christmas, so I always enjoy doing this.”
He and fellow firefighter Ray Harvey have been working together on the Christmas light detail for 10 years straight.
“It’s fun,” Harvey said. (From his vantage point, it’s warm. He stays inside the cab of the fire truck.)
The work, which does take some oomph because of the weight of the lights and stretching the strands to connect to anchors that are set in concrete on the mound, seems to bring out smiles on the faces of the street department workers who team up for project, which takes about 45 minutes.
No matter how cold it is outside.
On Tuesday when they were working, it was about 34 degrees, as measured at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport.
Veteran street department worker Brian Smart doesn’t mind the cold much, just the wind. It was a bit breezy when he left his Pleasant Lake home, but it calmed by the time he and the crew got to work on the mound to attach the strands to a custom-made bracket at the base of Columbia, who stands atop the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument.
When he returned to earth, Hinman declared, “It’s cold up there.”
There’s a method to the work. Each strand is slightly different in length due to the placement of the anchors. Each strand has its own 55-gallon plastic drum for storage. Each one is labeled for its placement on the Monument.
When the strands are attached to the ground, they are done so in unison from opposite sides to maintain even pressure on the obelisk of the Monument.
There are four strands per side and an outlet box for each, which are controlled by an electric panel located near the west side of the Steuben County Courthouse.
The guys were wondering just how the lights will appear this year. All of the bulbs have been replaced with LED lights, which are much brighter than the incandescent bulbs that were in the garland previously.
Yes, Clark Griswold, the lights were tested before they were strung up on the Soldiers’ Monument.
To see what the lights will look like this year, be out at the Public Square when Santa, Mrs. Claus and Mayor Richard Hickman arrive for the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, at 5:30 p.m.
