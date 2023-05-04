BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Middle School and Prairie Heights High School joined their efforts to produce “Tarzan the Musical.”
The performances are planned for today and Saturday at 7 p.m., and for Sunday at 3 p.m. American Sign Language interpreters will be available at Sunday’s show. Tickets are $8, if purchased through pre-sale, or $10 at the door.
“This show is massive in terms of work, and the students have worked so incredibly hard on everything from their music to the dancing, acrobatics, even learning how to walk like apes,” said Prairie Heights Middle School Assistant Theater Director Ashlee Hoos.
Prairie Heights Middle School Theater Director Chris Ellert said they have been working on the play since the end of February. The main idea of the musical is to show two worlds and one family come together to learn “what the family is all about.”
The music used in the performance is from a Disney production with some added songs coming from Broadway shows.
The costumes were purchased from the schools that have done similar shows in the past, and a lot of pieces of the costumes were added by the students and staff of Prairie Heights. In addition, some of the costumes were rented from a costume company in South Bend.
Ellert noted that the high school and the middle school liked to team up with an aim of bringing the students closer together, so they could learn from each other and help each other.
Prairie Heights Middle School Theater Director Corrine Reed said this show allowed some of the younger players to be mentored by the theater veterans.
For example, said Reed, younger Terk, Tarzan’s friend, and younger Tarzan played by Addison Ebert and Jacob Crites respectively were mentored by older Terk and older Tarzan played by the school stars Onyx Rearick and Isaac Derbyshire.
“It was a joint decision between Chris and I,” said Reed.
Scene backdrops are one more impressive feature about this performance besides the music and the actors’ play, especially Tarzan’s parents Kala’s and Kerchak’s impressive characters portrayed by Emily Dorris and Tom Severe.
Reed explained that the scene set was built by the school set design person TJ Missler upon Reed’s request to make it abstract and asymmetrical, and Ellert and others then contributed by adding plant motives to it.
“It’s fantastic,” said Reed.
Reed and Ellert noted that they both estimated that the story fit well with their cast. Reed noted that the students at first were not so enthusiastic about it because most of them were not familiar with the story.
She said once the students got to know the story and understand that it really is about family and learning to love who they are with whether they are blood related or not, they appreciated the message.
“This is one of the biggest shows we’ve done in the past,” said Ellert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.