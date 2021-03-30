Seven people arrested Monday, Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Franklin C. Ekete, 30, of the 600 block of North Cross Street, arrested at home on a felony futitive warrant.
• Deisi I. Franco, 34, of the 1300 block of Apollo Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Andrew P. Kennerk, 22, of the 3200 block of Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested in the 300 block of State Street, Ashley, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia, theft and criminal mischief.
• Phillip G. Ketcham Sr., 56, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at in the 900 block of East C.R. 300N on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• John C. Oury, 54, of the 1300 block of Ridge Road, Ypsilanti, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jesus J. Reyes, 22, of the 1700 block of West C.R. 120N, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court.
• Amber C. Trowbridge, 24, of the 4400 block of South C.R. 1000W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.