Two people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Antonio R. Gomez Bautista, 39, of Chiapas, Mexico, arrested in the 4300 block of W. U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Andrew L. Trimm, 34, of the 00 block of South John Court, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
