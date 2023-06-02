FORT WAYNE — The legendary Fort Wayne Daisies will get a new monument.
The Fort Wayne TinCaps, in partnership with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, will unveil the tribute monument at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park at Maumee and Glasgow avenues.
The marker will celebrate the Daisies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The Daisies played in Fort Wayne from 1945-54, with Memorial Park serving as their home field beginning in 1946.
The monument and adjoining plaques feature the names of all 144 players, managers, chaperones, and bat kids in the Daisies’ 10-year history. Two Daisies alumni, Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and Katie Horstman, are scheduled to take part in the festivities, along with staff from Fort Wayne Parks, the TinCaps, and other VIPs. Fans are invited to attend the public unveiling ceremony. It’s a free event.
Later that evening, the TinCaps will host the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field. The ’Caps will wear replica Daisies jerseys.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., following an on-field pregame tribute to the Daisies and the AAGPBL. Ozburn and Horstman, along with two other AAGPBL alumni, will meet with fans at the ballpark, while descendants of other former Daisies will also be recognized. That night’s game is an overall Celebration of Women in Sports, highlighting additional local icons. There will be postgame fireworks, too, presented by The Joint Chiropractic.
Visit tincapstickets.com for links to tickets. Fans can also purchase a premium giveaway package that includes a Daisies bobblehead, plus a ticket.
The game-worn Daisies replica jerseys are being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com with the funds raised going to the cost of the monument and plaques. Any additional proceeds will support future projects to honor the Daisies.
“It’s an honor for us to pay tribute to this exceptional group of players and staff,” said Brenda Feasby, TinCaps community and fan engagement manager. “We appreciate Fort Wayne Parks as well for their role in facilitating the plaques and monument. Our Daisies Throwback Night at Parkview Field last year was so inspiring and this year’s game will be extra special, too.”
“Memorial Park is a beautiful place to honor the people who have sacrificed and brought distinction to our city,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “Starting just after the signing of the armistice that ended the conflict of WWI to today’s recognition of the Fort Wayne Daisies’ passionate and skillful baseball play at this field in a league that was a byproduct of WWII, this park is a fitting place to mark their efforts for all to see and appreciate. Fort Wayne Parks thanks the TinCaps and everyone who donated to make this monument a reality.”
In 2022, the TinCaps and Fort Wayne Parks raised the necessary funds to enhance the Daisies monument at Memorial Park. The team auctioned off game-worn jerseys, sold shirts in The Orchard Team Store, and collected donations to make the monument possible.
The trailblazing Daisies won three AAGPBL regular season titles and reached the championship series four times. Fort Wayne helped inspire the Hollywood film “A League of Their Own.”
