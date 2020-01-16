FREMONT — The Fremont Town Council reorganized Tuesday for 2020 and has kept the status quo for another year as far as leadership goes.
Steve Brown will remain president with Linda Fulton serving as vice president.
Two proclamations, one recognizing equality and women’s right to vote and one honoring Dr. Susan Mauk on her retirement, were among the first orders of business completed for the year.
County Historian Peg Dilbone was present to accept the proclamation on equality and invited the council and those present to come attend one of the many events planned through the year celebrating women’s suffrage.
“The events are sponsored through the county historical society,” Dilbone said. “All of you can come and participate.”
In the proclamation, Brown made Aug. 26, 2020 Equality Day in Fremont, celebrating the day it became official that female citizens could have the right to vote in elections in the United States.
The second proclamation honored Mauk and her years of service as a dentist at Fremont Family Dentistry.
Mauk, who officially retired in December, was thanked for her service to the town and its residents.
She continues to volunteer in the community, especially with the Fremont United Methodist Church where she sings in the choir, directs the choir and plays the piano from time to time.
The dental practice is still open, with Dr. Adam Stump now seeing patients at the clinic, 1003 W. Toledo St., Fremont.
Council members also talked about housing projects that could be coming to Fremont in 2020.
Brown said there is interest in expanding the Willow Prairie Subdivision east of town and there is also interest in developing a new subdivision on Ray Road north of town.
“The guy proposing the build-out of Willow Prairie is supposed to get back with us before the end of the month with numbers to see if he will go with it or not,” Brown said. “It’s looking pretty promising.”
Brown also said the purchase of a plot of land in Abbott Estates by the town has been completed.
“Whether anything will get done on it this year or not, we will wait and see,” Brown said.
Brown said when he and Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons started inquiring about land in the neighborhood last year, the town had no lots and no activity in town for any type of development.
“That’s why we tried to acquire that, because we felt it was our area to try and develop and we felt we could develop rather economically,” he said. “There’s already infrastructure there.”
If the other housing projects get going, however, Brown said the town won’t compete with other developers.
“My idea was to just get in there and develop a few lots,” he said. “I can’t tell you whether we’re going to do anything with it this year or if we’re even going to be able to. It all has to do with funds.”
Bottom line, Brown said, is the town paid a market price for the land but he feels they can get that money back out of it in some way.
