Five people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Edward L. Konrad, 45, of the 7900 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on C.R. 200N at S.R. 827 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Keith R. Lambert, 51, of the 2400 block of Branch Road, Flint, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 354 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jesse A. Middleton, 40, of the 5900 block of South C.R. 325W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Robert A. Shaw, 55, of the 1100 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Victoria M. Shaw, 47, of the 1100 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
