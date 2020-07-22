ANGOLA — It’s been a long conversation over several years, but the city of Angola and Pleasant Township officially have a long-term fire protection agreement in place that has both entities happy with the result.
The contract was voted on and signed Monday at a meeting of the Angola Common Council. The agreement begins in 2021 and is set through Dec. 31, 2030.
“We have had a lot of conversation over the years about Pleasant Township,” said Councilman Dave Martin. “We have had numerous meetings with Trustee Mike McClelland and his advisory board with very productive conversations.”
Conversations, Martin said, have all expressed a desire to collaborate with the city on fire protection. Each has also expressed having faith in the ability of the Angola Fire Department and its new fire chief, T.R. Hagerty.
Beginning in 2021, the township will pay the city for services based on net assessed valuation with the understanding that the township wishes to increase over a three-year period to the amount based on certified values and expenses.
The 2021 agreement is for $571,000, increasing to $696,000 in 2022 and subsequent years being based on the allocation of fire services based on net assessed valuations.
“We felt this was very fair for both the township and the city,” said Martin.
The 2020 fee for services paid by Pleasant Township was $446,000. The increase for 2021 is 22%.
McClelland offered his thanks to Mayor Richard Hickman, Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell and Martin for helping facilitate putting the agreement together.
“It’s finally come to fruition,” McClelland said. “It will serve the city and township well.”
He said he would like the council to keep in mind that just because the agreement is done doesn’t mean there isn’t still work to do, like putting fire equipment closer to the Lake James and Crooked Lake communities.
“We still need services closer to the lake,” McClelland said. “We will do all we can do to facilitate. Our building may not be the answer, but can be a stop gap.”
McClelland also said the township will commit $300,000 to assist the city in purchasing a new tanker truck for the fire department.
“Thank you, Mike, and to your advisory board for your hard work,” Hickman said. “Thanks also to Deb and T.R. This has been years getting here.”
Hickman also thanked the township for the commitment for the truck and said the city looks forward to continuing to work with the township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.