ASHLEY — Once again, Brightmark will be taking unique waste from a specific industry and will recycle it into fuel and other products at its plant in Ashley.
Much like the company recycles shrink wrap from boats from the marine industry in northeast Indiana, and ag wrap from hay and straw bales in the region, Brightmark will convert plastic medical waste, including Jamar’s PATRAN® slide sheets, into circular and sustainable products.
Brightmark, a global waste solutions provider that has established the first waste-to-energy conversion plant in Ashley, and Jamar Health Products, a Wisconsin-based health care product manufacturer, announced on Thursday a strategic partnership to recycle plastic medical waste.
Brightmark provides a sustainable and circular solution for recycling and converting Jamar’s proprietary plastic PATRAN slide sheets into low-carbon fuels and the building blocks for circular plastics, a news release said.
Jamar created PATRAN® slide sheets for lateral transfer 40 years ago.
Starting with the original disposable slide sheet, the company sells a variety of sizes and styles of single-patient, multiple-use slide sheets for safe patient-handling and mobility tasks including boosting up patients in bed when they start to slump down.
As health care facilities nationwide started using PATRAN slide sheets, caregivers, including nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and safe patient-handling and mobility coordinators, started getting creative.
Jamar credits their ingenuity for coming up with many of the more than 25 ways to use PATRAN slide sheets for patient mobility tasks by hospitals, surgery centers, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service and other health care operations.
“This exciting partnership illustrates one of the many ways in which Brightmark’s solutions are helping to reimagine waste across a number of industries,” said Bob Powell, CEO of Brightmark, in the press release. “Jamar’s PATRAN slide sheets created a solution that revolutionized SPHM, and we believe this partnership will serve as a prime example of the essential relationship between patient wellness and sustainability.”
Jamar officials are happy to be able to find a sustainable use for their product after its useful life has expired.
“Collaborating with Brightmark to find new uses for our PATRAN slide sheets beyond their lifespan for medical use allows us to achieve sustainability goals and offer a solution our customers have been seeking,” said Stefanie Scott, president and owner of Jamar Health Products, in the press release. “Jamar is proud to be a family-founded, certified women-owned small business and the opportunity to work with Brightmark to create an innovative waste management solution and do our part to combat pollution provides us with yet another point of extreme pride.”
For more information about how to recycle your PATRAN slide sheets along with other pre- and post-patient plastics from your facility, please email HealthcarePlastics@brightmark.com.
