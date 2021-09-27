ANGOLA — Joshua A. Kelley blamed everybody but himself during his sentencing Monday for the trouble he caused on June 14, 2018, when he holed up for hours at a Fremont motel and fired shots at police officers.
In a confrontational hearing before Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, Kelley, 39, Waterloo, was handed in essence what will end up being a life sentence unless he should get it greatly shortened on appeal, which he intends to file.
Fee followed the recommendation of the state and gave Kelley 115 years in prison for the numerous counts he was found guilty of, including two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder. On the two attempted murder counts alone, he received 65 years on one count and 35 years on the other, to be served consecutively.
During the hearing, Kelley said prosecutors Jeremy and Travis Musser made it their goal to put him away, he claimed evidence was withheld from him and officers in the case were involved in an illegal drug and sex trafficking ring. He claimed mistreatment by the court. He even faulted his defense counsel, Robert Hardy.
“All you can do is blame others,” Fee said, noting that Kelley showed no remorse for his crimes.
“I put blame where it needs to be. You won’t let others talk,” Kelley interrupted.
“Listen to the one who’s not letting others speak,” Fee replied.
In an August jury trial, in addition to two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder, Kelley was found guilty of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; carrying of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony. The court also found Kelley guilty of habitual offender counts that added other counts to the case.
Jeremy Musser said Kelley could have been sentenced to 135 years in prison.
During his trial, Kelley said he was trying to commit suicide by cop. In sentencing, Fee said if that truly was his wish, Kelley could have made it happen, but the officers on the scene showed great restraint in not mowing him down in a blaze of gunfire.
“If you wanted to commit suicide, you could have come out of that motel room blasting. The officers, they would have taken you down,” Fee said.
The closest Kelley came to providing a remorseful statement came when he told Fee, “My intent was not to harm anyone. My intent was to get shot by these officers.”
Hardy argued for a 50-year sentence, which would have meant Kelley would end up serving a sentence that would take him to his late 60s or early 70s. Hardy said it becomes costly for the state when they have to deal with geriatric prisoners because of certain health issues.
His mother, Joyce Hall, said her son had a drug problem and needed treatment “to get at the root cause” for his behavior.
Later, Fee said other judges in other locales gave Kelley the opportunity for treatment but he never carried through.
None of the officers who were victims in the crime appeared in court.
Kelley was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,000 to the E&L Motel.
After the hearing was over, as Fee left the courtroom, Kelley complained that he was not going to be allowed to give his mother a hug goodbye.
“You’re not going to allow me a hug? You just took the rest of my life,” he said, loudly.
Hardy estimated that, with good time in prison, Kelley is looking at time served of 80 years, which means he would be around age 120 when he would be released.
