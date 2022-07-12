ANGOLA — St. Anthony’s 51st annual rummage sale is scheduled for July 20-23.
Following an overwhelming amount of donations, the sale will expand to a third location this year.
Located on 700 W. Maumee St., the rummage sale will be open July 20-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. With inventory from A to Z, St. Anthony has had over 100 volunteers preparing for the annual sale since the beginning of June.
“We have everything from appliances to zippers,” said Judi Senne, president of the Altar and Rosary Society. “If you can’t find it here, you didn’t have long enough to browse.”
A transition in leadership from Franciscan Friars to Diocesan Priests, the St. Anthony rectory is being refurbished. The contents of the home have been donated to the rummage sale, resulting in an overflow of furniture and household items.
The third location for the overflow in inventory is set to be the home’s garage. Due to a hefty amount of sale items, not all of the inventory has been priced. Products without a price sticker can be purchased with donations.
“A half-century ago, many children browsed the sale in search of treasures they could buy with their pennies. Now those children have grown and many can be found perusing the aisles with their grandchildren, carrying on the long-established tradition,” said long-time volunteers.
On July 23, a bag sale will take place. During the sale, shoppers can purchase the items they fit in a bag at a great price. Whether it be furnishings for cottages, dorm rooms or main residences, St. Anthony’s annual rummage sale’s extensive inventory offers something for everyone.
Any questions should be directed to Marilyn Karpinski at 667-8829 or timtimlady@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.