Grizzly bears? Polar bears? Black bears?
They are dangerous animals and one would be wise to treat an encounter with any of the above with an abundance of caution.
But a bear market? How should investors react to that?
Two area financial experts offered their insights into today’s stock market — and both said bear markets are opportunities if you put sentiment and emotion aside.
What is a bear market?
A bear market is “defined as a 20% decline from recent market highs,” according to Michael Axel, president of AMI Investment in Kendallville.
The bear has arrived in a pair of leading stock market indicators.
“The S&P 500 is off 21.6% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 31% YTD, so they are both considered to be in a bear market,” Axel said earlier this week. “The Dow Jones is down 16% YTD, so it is considered a ‘correction’ and not yet a bear market.”
Axel provided a quote from investor Warren Buffett, who has made billions by playing the market just right, regarding when markets are shifting from panic to greed.
“Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful.”
Bear markets as opportunities
With stock prices plunging, experts agree that there will be money to mind if an investor considers this type of event an opportunity.
“Bear markets always create investment opportunities because it’s a chance to not only purchase net new equity exposure at a precipitous discount, but it’s also an opportunity to put sideline cash to use as well as sell bonds to buy stocks,” Edison Byzyka, chief investment officer for Credent Wealth in Auburn, said.
Byzyka acknowledged this goes against the grain of what a lot of people are feeling.
“Although the process will never feel right at the moment for most investors, especially from an emotional perspective, the long-term objective decision is to always participate in the equity market,” Byzyka said. “For those investors that are already fully invested, opportunities remain vibrant to be able to reposition market exposure to assets that have captured undue excessive downside.”
Axel agreed.
“Bear markets are often accompanied with widespread pessimism and negative investor sentiment,” Axel said. “Too much pessimism combined with panic selling can drive stock prices down to bargain levels and create opportunities to ‘buy low.’”
The moral of the story is to think about your investing and long-term strategies, and not let emotion get the best of you.
What brought on the bear?That emotional selling of stocks is a key consideration in why stocks have plummeted.
“A general misunderstanding of macroeconomic factors, as well as realizing that business cycles must shift, is adding undue pressure to markets,” Byzyka said. “The potential for a recession, or even the event itself, is NOT an abnormal occurrence and it’s in fact a necessary component for the health of a long-term secular growth cycle. Although most investors understand that, they tend to get swept up in the near-term biases of emotional investing rather than objective decision making. Such an action can often yield disaster for those investors.”
Inflation has been a key component as well, according to Axel.
“Inflation sentiment has been a major negative factor for both the stock and bond markets,” he said. “Inflation hurts consumers and corporations if they can’t pass along their higher input costs. Last year, the Federal Reserve Bank was still describing the recent uptick in inflation as ‘transitory’ due to short-term supply chain issues due to COVID.
“The Fed was predicting that they would not start raising interest rates until 2023. All that changed in January of this year, when the Fed realized they were wrong about the transitory nature of the current inflation spike and they quickly pivoted to an aggressive interest rate hiking cycle for 2022. This drastic change in interest rate policy was a surprise to many in the stock market and has been a main driver of the year-to-date plunge in stock prices.”
Axel said the Fed going too far with interest rates hike could have a negative impact. Also looming are concerns involving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, another factor in baiting the bear.
“The market doesn’t like uncertainty, and wars add geopolitical and economic uncertainty,” Axel said. “The war in Ukraine has also exacerbated the inflationary pressures in the commodities markets.”
Not your typical bear
This bear market is different from others, experts said, citing an otherwise strong economy.
“As we look at the current environment, the bear market is a function of monetary policy guidance amidst an inflationary backdrop that has generated an unfaltering trend,” Byzyka said. “This is easily explainable amidst the record high consumer pent-up demand, but the sentiment backdrop of such high inflation has caused investors to forego equity market exposure in the near-term.
“This is a mistake because the current health of consumers, and that of the economy, remains at a level that does not remotely justify the market’s behavior. Although we do not foresee as fast of a recovery as we saw in 2020 (post-COVID), we believe the current market cycle has priced-in far too much unwarranted pessimism. We’re already starting to see cash enter equity markets, which is a significantly positive sign.”
He added, “We believe that the current cycle of inflation has been largely misunderstood and has likely caused irrational sentiment and market downside. In fact, relative to historical recessionary pressures, the consumer and economic backdrop of today’s environment looks drastically better than ever before. … Banks remain capitalized, the labor market is as robust as ever, consumer demand has not faltered in a way that would justify the current earnings multiple of the market, and overall monetary policy is behaving appropriately in what has been dubbed as an ultra-low interest rate environment. As we see peak inflation materialize, which we believe will occur in August or September, investors are likely to view equity markets with a new lens of opportunity similar to how we’re taking advantage of it now for our clients.”
How long will the bear stick around?
Exactly when the bear market will shift is dependent on multiple factors, but they generally don’t last long.
“Over the last five decades we have had 18 intra-year declines of 10%+ for the S&P 500 Stock Index,” Axel said. “The average length of these corrections and bear markets has ranged from 3 months to 7 months.”
