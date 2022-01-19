ANGOLA — Steuben County is preparing for the possible day that solar development would make its way to the land of 101 lakes.
On Tuesday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance recommended favorably by the Steuben County Plan Commission that will allow commercial solar development.
The ordinance allows solar array development in land zoned agricultural in Steuben County with a special exception.
"There are going to be requirements to go with solar," said Vina Conti, administrator with the Steuben County Plan Commission.
Those requirements are going to be determined in a future meeting of the Plan Commission. Once approved, the requirements will be sent along to the commissioners for action.
On Tuesday, the commissioners approved the new amendment to the zoning ordinance 3-0 and fast-tracked final approval, all on 3-0 votes.
The recommendation from the Plan Commission was approved on a 7-0 vote.
Moving forward, action by the Plan Commission and Board of Commissioners will follow what neighboring counties have gone through the past year as developers try to site large, commercial solar arrays, and that is write an ordinance to regulate development.
Neighboring counties have been wrestling with establishing their solar ordinances in the face of rapid development this past year.
Property owners are being offered in the range of $900-$1,300 an acre to lease their land for solar field development. Planners and commissioners in DeKalb and Noble counties have worked on a variety of regulations to ensure development meets the desires of as many people as possible.
The developers started knocking on property owners' doors before any regulations were in place to manage development. It took numerous meetings for the two counties to develop their ordinances.
Here are the highlights of Noble County's ordinance:
• The parcel size must be a minimum of 5 acres.
• A complete development plan must be submitted within 90 days to the Noble County Development Plan Committee. The development plan must include, among other provisions, a fire safety plan, proof of insurance, storm water erosion control plans and road usage-repair agreements.
• No part of a solar panel shall exceed 15 feet in height.
• A buffer of natural vegetation or evergreen plants must be installed and meet a minimum of 6-foot in height at the time of installation, located between the property line and the commercial solar field’s fence on the participating land owner’s property.
• A requirement to have a conservation stewardship plan for the establishment and maintenance of ground vegetation for the life of the commercial solar field operation.
• A setback requirement of 50 feet from any non-participating plot’s property line and 300 feet from any non-participating plot’s home.
Here are some highlights of DeKalb County's ordinance:
• The setback is 400-feet from a primary dwelling with no buffer or 200-foot setback with a 30-foot natural buffer. The county will stipulate the buffer at the time of approval.
• Commercial solar companies can still apply for setback waivers with the county. This would allow for changes to setbacks if all property owners are in favor of the changes. The waiver would have to be granted with approval from the plan commission and commissioners.
• The maximum panel height is 18-feet.
There are some small solar fields in Steuben County, in comparison to what is being proposed in other counties, but they are not in the county's zoning jurisdiction.
Fremont Community Schools has its own array on 16 acres of school property. There are two commercial arrays in the Angola area — and in Angola's planning and zoning jurisdiction, not the county's. One is on C.R. 100N, near Interstate 69, and the other is not far away, off of North C.R. 200W, near mile marker 350 of I-69, next to the Sunoco gas station.
At Hamilton Community Schools, which lie in DeKalb County, a solar project is underway that will cover 3 acres of ground the school purchased.
