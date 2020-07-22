ANGOLA — Indiana State School Music Association marching band competitions are canceled this year but the Marching Hornets are going strong.
Rehearsals for the fall season have begun in small groups at Angola High School, and a two-week band camp will be held prior to the start of the school year.
Around 75 high school students are involved in marching band and guard. While the show written for this year’s competition season will be put on hold until next year, Director Andrew Keiser said they will be learning and performing music.
In a recent news release, ISSMA said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2020 live marching band events have been canceled.
“Many marching bands have started their summer practice schedules following specific guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Federation of State High School Associations and state and local officials. After careful consideration of all options, and in accordance with ISSMA’s responsibility to provide a safe and respectful environment at all ISSMA events, the ISSMA Executive Committee has determined those guidelines and measures could not be effectively put in place to ensure a safe environment for students, directors, supporting personnel, adjudicators, workers and spectators at a live marching band event,” said the news release. “In keeping with the ISSMA mission to provide educationally evaluated music performance opportunities, a process to provide an assessment through virtual means is being explored.”
ISSMA’s administrators are band directors, principals, superintendents and other hands-on personnel.
“They totally understand how hard it is to cancel that,” said Keiser. The news release expresses “deep regret and disappointment.”
Nearly 200 Indiana schools participate in ISSMA marching band events. With the cancellation of competitions, Keiser said some schools have scrapped marching band all together for this year.
He admitted the members of the Marching Hornets are disappointed to not be traveling and participating in competitions. Some tradition and the excitement of the festivals cannot be duplicated, but at Angola High School, musicians will still work with their instruments and plan community shows.
“We’re shifting mindsets,” said Keiser. This year’s marching band program is getting away from competitiveness “to more of a community centered” effort, said Keiser. The focus will be on what is fun and worthwhile to the students and the community.
Depending on how football season rolls out, the band may be able to perform at home games.
“I think we are going to do something new to get the kids excited, for them to jump into,” said Keiser.
This year’s songs have not yet been determined. Keiser said students will be involved in choosing them.
In this pre-band camp phase, the season is pretty typical, said Keiser. Students are meeting in sections and working on the fundamentals.
“We’re still planning on having some stand-still ensembles,” said Keiser. A community show will be presented on Aug. 7 following band camp and other local performances are being pondered.
The band will concentrate predominantly on learning and performing in sections. This fall’s section leaders and drum majors applied and were selected before ISSMA canceled marching band shows. Drum majors are seniors Paige Grady and Cayley Bartrom and junior Grace Gilbert.
Band camp will have shorter days with a focus on maintaining traditions like senior skits and a talent show.
Some ISSMA events are still scheduled for the coming school year, said Keiser, including an area solo and ensemble contest at Angola Middle School in early 2021.
