All students in kindergarten through 12th grade attending the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County schools will begin classes on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
All school offices are now open. Students who are new to the community should contact the appropriate building personnel to enroll prior to the first day of classes, said an MSD news release.
Guidance personnel are available for new students who will be registering at Angola High School and Angola Middle School.
Open house schedules are as follows:
• Pleasant Lake Elementary — Welcome in the gymnasium, 5 p.m. Monday; 4 p.m. kindergarten orientation; 5:15-6:30 p.m. picnic by the Booster Club; 5-6 p.m. grades 1-5 meet staff and visit rooms
• Hendry Park Elementary — Monday, 6:30-8 p.m. open house; 4:45 p.m. English learning families
• Ryan Park Elementary — Monday, 6-7 p.m.
• Carlin Park Elementary — Monday kindergarten orientation, 4:30-5:30 p.m.;
grades 1-5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Angola Middle School will host grade level orientations for eighth grade on Monday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and seventh grade orientations Tuesday, 5-6 p.m.
Sixth grade students and a parent are required to attend Survivor Camp at Angola Middle School on Monday, 1-3:30 p.m.
Fees and schedules for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students attending Angola Middle School will be handed out at the orientation meetings.
Angola High School open house is Wednesday, Aug. 14, 5:30-7 p.m. Teachers will be in their classrooms. Students who were unable to attend the Angola High School registration day will need to contact the high school guidance office.
Book rental for all students must be paid on or before Aug. 14. Book rental for the elementary schools is as follows: full-day kindergarten $103.18, first grade $114.55, second grade $102.39, third grade $110.29, fourth grade $104.93, and fifth grade $105.91. Middle and high school book rental fees are printed on the student’s schedule. Textbook and lunch assistance forms are available.
Many activities begin in August. Athletes are reminded that a physical exam form must be on file prior to their first day of practice.Forms may be picked up at Angola High School and Angola Middle School offices between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The daily schedule for schools will be as follows:
• Angola High School — 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
• Angola Middle School — 7:55 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
• Carlin Park Elementary School — 8:10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
• Hendry Park Elementary School — 8:10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
• Ryan Park Elementary School — 8:10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
• Pleasant Lake Elementary School — 7:45 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.
• Educational Opportunity School — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
After-school child care will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The sites are at Carlin Park Elementary School and Ryan Park Elementary School. Information is available at all elementary schools and the middle school. Pleasant Lake Elementary, Hendry Park Elementary and Angola Middle School students will be provided transportation to the program sites.
