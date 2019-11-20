ANGOLA — Trine University's Kappa Sigma Alpha sorority will host an Ugly Christmas Sweater Skate at the university's Thunder Ice Arena from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.
Cost for the event is $9 for admission and skate rental.
In addition to the opportunity to skate in ugly Christmas sweaters (not required), the event will offer craft tables to make ornaments and write letters to Santa, and other games.
Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children through chapters located around the world.
For more information about the event, call 668-9356 or 665-4380, or email gafloto15@my.trine.edu.
