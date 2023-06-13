ANGOLA — Where learning is risky business, the Metropolitan School District (MSD) of Steuben County’s Early Learning Center (ELC) has grown significantly since opening its doors in 2021.
Two years later, the ELC, located in Carlin Park Elementary’s building, has more than doubled its number of classrooms and enrollment capacity.
Recently hosting their last open house of five from March to May, the pre-kindergarten program invited interested families and community members to view the space and speak with teachers on May 18.
From two classrooms in 2021 to now opening its sixth classroom for the 2023-24 school year, the ELC has been received with excitement from the community as they continue to expand. The program’s curriculum centers around the Montessori approach to learning, a method that promotes hands-on engagement and collaboration in a student-directed environment. Children choose their activities from a range of purposeful items in the classroom.
For the ELC specifically, following the Montessori method for young children means providing objects and settings that reflect an emphasis on language, botany, history, geography, zoology, music, mathematics, sensorial and practical life matters.
“Risky play” is one of the main ideas the ELC is looking to promote for the 2023-24 school year.
“Kids can take risks here because it’s a safe environment,” said Jami Hubbard, director of the ELC. “We really want to encourage children to take risks because great learning happens when they do.”
Hubbard pointed to “cooking” and climbing the tall playground feature as examples of risk taking in learning. There are plenty of opportunities as classrooms are filled with interactive activities such as wooden puzzle maps, beads offering a physical representation of numerical amounts and small sand boxes to simulate writing letters.
Socially, children are sorted into mixed age classes where they are able to interact with others and develop group skills.
“We have three, four and five year olds together and the four and five year olds get to become leaders and help the three year olds to acclimate to the classroom,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard also explained that teachers provide each student with individualized lesson plans.
The ELC is soon to have their hands full as they increased their enrollment capacity for 2023-24 to between 120-144. During its first year, the program only had enough spots for 60 students.
Hubbard encourages interested families to fill out a pre-registration form as the preschool still has open seats for next academic year. Forms can be found on ELC’s website at msdsteuben.k12.in.us/o/elc or on their Facebook page, MSD of Steuben County Early Learning Center.
After filling out the form, the ELC will contact parents or guardians with their application’s status.
“The enrollment process includes child preview days where the teachers will pull children to see temperament and that sort of thing and then kids are intentionally placed in a learning environment,” Hubbard said.
Tuition is $140 per week and $5 for each hour used during before (6:30-8 a.m.) and after (2:30-6 p.m.) care hours. While the ELC is open to residents outside of Steuben County, it follows MSD’s academic calendar for breaks and closings.
The program’s rapid growth has also allowed for more employment opportunities. The ELC is currently seeking a teacher for their sixth classroom. More details about the position can be found on their Facebook page.
The preschool is also looking for business partnerships and invites any businesses invested in early childhood learning to contact them by sending an email to jhubbard@msdsc.us.
Additional open houses for June and July are in the works, check the ELC’s Facebook page for more information.
