ANGOLA — Trine University honored faculty members with its annual year-end awards during a special ceremony in Fabiani Theater on Monday.
Several faculty received the McKetta-Smith Excellence in Teaching Awards, established by trustee emeritus and 1937 alumnus John J. McKetta in 1989.
The honors went to the following:
• Andrea Mitofsky, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, was awarded the Prof. Gerald H. Moore Overall Excellence in Teaching Award and the Charles & Sue Ragan Gelet Excellence in Teaching Award.
• Martin Dygert, lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Physics, received the Helen Smith McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
Michael Staude, assistant professor in the Department of Science, received the Robert Ewing & Gail Stewart Smith Excellence in Teaching Award.
• Kimberly Wright, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology and Social Sciences, received the Robert Andrew & Anne Ewing Smith Excellence in Teaching Award.
• Anthony Layson, professor in the Department of Science, received the Merle J. & Anna Mae McKetta Thomas Excellence in Teaching Award.
• Gregory Brooks, assistant professor in the Ketner School of Business, received the Charles William, Nelle Paris, & Mary Ann McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
• Gary Greene, associate professor in the Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, received the Steve & Mary Yacynch McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
• Kendall Teichert, associate professor in the Wade Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, received the Frank & Julia Gelet McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
• Franklin Luchini, assistant professor in the Department of Design Engineering & Technology, received the John J. & Mary Gelet McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
The university also presented other awards to faculty and academic staff, including:
• Julie Pfafman, senior executive assistant for the Office of Academic Affairs, received the Academic Service Award, which recognizes an individual who has gone well beyond regular duties and has committed an extraordinary amount of time, resources, and dedication to the betterment of Trine University.
• Melissa Mayus, associate professor in the Department of Humanities and Communication, was honored for Outstanding Faculty Scholarship, given to a Trine University faculty member who has gone well beyond regular duties and has dedicated much time and effort to produce quality scholarly work.
• Maria Gerschutz, associate professor in the Bock Department of Biomedical Engineering, received the Barrenbrugge Award for Faculty Excellence, which recognizes all-around excellence in teaching, scholarship and service to the university.
• Thomas Tierney, professor emeritus, received the Jannen Renaissance Scholar Award, given to a faculty member who exhibits a breadth of interest and accomplishment consistent with Renaissance ideals and who encourages students and faculty to aspire to such breadth.
• John Shannon, vice president for academic affairs, presented Debra Strong with the VPAA Years of Service Award. Strong, an administrative assistant in the Allen School of Engineering and Computing, will retire at the end of May after 30 years at Trine.
The university also announced the winners of several other faculty awards:
• Ryan Dombkowski, Excellence in Teaching Award for the College of Health Professions
• Lori Healey, Outstanding Adjunct for Main Campus
• Thomas Pucci, Outstanding Adjunct for Graduate Programs
• Worth Weller, Outstanding Adjunct for TrineOnline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.