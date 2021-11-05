ANGOLA — The pandemic brought many changes to everyday life, but it also brought many people back to their home areas, including Prairie Heights graduate Luke Zimmer.
Zimmer is the owner of Skariphos, a consulting firm that specializes in online communication. While he originally began the business part-time in 2016, it is now a popular service, drawing in clients both locally and internationally.
“My real focus is for member organizations that maintain their own online network,” Zimmer said. “I help them find the tools that they need to develop that network and to sustain it, and then I help them with the strategies that they need to also keep people talking in those online spaces.”
In a time where online communication has become more important than ever, Zimmer’s business is a real benefit to those who may struggle keeping up with an ever-growing and ever-changing technological world.
“A client will come to me and say, we have an online community or we’re considering starting an online community, and the first thing I’ll do is start studying its members and reading the things they’re sending to each other, looking at how they’re interacting with each other,” Zimmer explained. “Then start asking the organization, how do you want members to interact with each other? What do you want members to interact with? How do you want them to interact with those things? Then essentially taking all of that research, all of those observations that we’ve made, and figuring out what is the best piece of technology that is going to fit most generally what it is that we’re looking for.”
While Zimmer may be integral to finding suitable tools for businesses, he focuses on helping them become independent experts of their own trade rather than acting as a permanent consultant.
“I try to approach them and say, my goal in the work that we’re going to do over this period of time is to essentially get you to not need me anymore,” Zimmer said. “So helping them get their team set up, hiring someone to manage all of the work that we would be doing together, and then eventually just stepping away from everything and being there to be a sounding board if needed but not to run the show. There are some clients who have already got that stuff set in place and just need somebody to fill in the cracks.”
When Zimmer graduated from Prairie Heights in 2006, he didn’t know that 10 years later he would be working with technology and connecting people online.
Zimmer attended Indiana University to study journalism and anthropology and found that he had a particular interest in public relations as well as social and behavioral anthropology.
Public relations gave him a better insight into effective communication, and the social and behavioral focus taught him about why people do what they do and how biological mechanisms influence how people interact with each other.
These studies, along with a public relationships project concerning the U.S. census, gave Zimmer the expertise he needed to excel in his current industry of online communication and communities.
“The concept of online communities has been around since the internet started. Discussion boards, chat boards, chat rooms. The formalization of that channel into an actual communications channel for an organization didn’t really start to exist until the late 2010s. It was after Facebook came around,” Zimmer said. “We really leaned into social media marketing and the idea of word of mouth marketing through media, which is ultimately what online communities are. So I didn’t realize it at the time, but those things that I was doing during college would be a through-line to what I’m doing now.”
After working in various public relation positions post-college, Zimmer decided to start up Skariphos and eventually found his way back to the northeast Indiana area last summer.
While Zimmer enjoys his work and helping businesses, he also makes it a point to give back to his community.
Since returning to Angola, Zimmer has become involved by joining the Mayor’s Art Council and participating in community activities, such as judging homemade costumes for the Angola Fall Fest costume contest.
“It [art] is one of those things that people appreciate. It makes them feel more connected to the space that they’re in, the place where they are, and it makes them care about it a little more. I think it’s one of those things where even if somebody isn’t a direct supporter of the arts they can still appreciate that,” Zimmer said. “I think it’s cool that Angola does that, just creating a space for artists to be able to display their work and to help them make a living but then also just to use that as a cool way to expose the community to local artists.”
Zimmer is also looking to volunteer his technological expertise in order to teach other local businesses that may benefit from a little assistance concerning online communication.
A collaboration between Skariphos and Caleo Cafe is currently in the works for a free marketing advice night at the cafe, where businesses could speak directly with Zimmer and learn more about how to improve their operations as well as the services that Skariphos offers.
“My personal philosophy is to give back as much as I can,” Zimmer said. “I feel like it’s important for me to carry that on at Skariphos.”
For more information about Skariphos visit skariphos.com/.
